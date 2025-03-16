Global leader in Temperature-Controlled solutions expands in Christchurch, New Zealand

Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled storage, logistics and facilities solutions, and value-added services, today announced the groundbreaking of its USD$34 million Halwyn facility expansion in Hornby, Christchurch. This ambitious project will more than double the site’s capacity, significantly enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for temperature-controlled storage solutions across the South Island of New Zealand.

This expansion marks the third regional growth initiative for Americold in the past 24 months, underscoring its commitment to provide solutions to capacity constrained markets across the APAC region.

“Temperature-controlled warehouses play a critical role in the farm-to-table supply chain,” says Richard Winnall, President, International at Americold. “As a market leader, we operate varied types of facilities essential to the temperature-controlled food supply chain, also known as the cold chain. This ensures that products move from manufacturers to end consumers in a safe, reliable, cost-effective manner, with minimal environmental impact.”

By bringing global best practices and delivering top-tier service to the retail and QSR channels, Americold are poised to modernise the industry. “This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to local business, job creation and sustainable facility design. Our New Zealand facilities are leading the way within Americold, achieving significant kilowatt-hour savings, high emission reductions, rainwater harvesting and solar energy generation,” said Doug Seccombe, Managing Director APAC at Americold.

“We have designed this facility to meet the immediate and future needs of our grocery and retail customers. This expansion will enable our South Island customers to grow their temperature-controlled supply chain now and into the future,” says Doug Seccombe, Managing Director, APAC. “We continue to provide innovative solutions and best-in-class service to help our customers feed the world.”

The 15,240m² site, at 32 Halwyn Drive, is just 10 minutes from Christchurch airport and 20 minutes from the CBD.

Who are we?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, and a legacy of 120 years.

Americold owns and/or operates 19 temperature-controlled warehouses in Australia and New Zealand with 239 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, QSR and retailers to consumers with the mission of “Helping our customers feed the world”. To know more about Americold and how we can partner with you to support your business, visit us at www.americold.com

