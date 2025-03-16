Barrio Brings the Taste of Home to Filipinos in New Zealand

Filipinos in New Zealand can now enjoy a true taste of home with the launch of Barrio, the country’s newest Filipino online grocery store. From everyday pantry staples to gourmet delicacies, Barrio offers a carefully curated selection of authentic Filipino products delivered straight to your doorstep, anywhere in New Zealand.

Barrio is founded by the same team behind Bini Beauty – NZ’s #1 rated Filipino beauty store. Understanding the deep connection Filipinos have with food, Barrio was created to make it easier for the community to access the flavours they grew up with—without the hassle of searching far and wide for specialty ingredients.

“At Barrio, we believe that food is a connection to home, to memories, and to family,” said Joni Servigon, Founder of Barrio. “We want every Filipino in New Zealand to enjoy the comfort of home-cooked meals, no matter how far they are from the Philippines.”

Bringing Filipino Flavours Closer

Barrio’s online store features a wide range of beloved Filipino products, including:

Cooking Essentials – From Mama Sita’s meal mixes and shrimp paste to chili garlic oil

Condiments & Sauces – Burong Hipon (fermented shrimp), patis, and all the must-haves for that perfect ulam.

Snacks & Sweets – childhood favourites for a taste of nostalgia.

Coffee & Beverages – Wake up to Kopiko, Great Taste, and other classic brews.

Customers can enjoy FREE shipping on orders over $100 and a seamless online shopping experience, making it more convenient than ever to stock up on their Filipino favourites.

Taste Home, Anywhere in NZ

Barrio brings the warmth and comfort of Filipino flavours to homes across New Zealand. Whether it’s preparing a comforting bowl of sinigang, enjoying a mid-day merienda, or stocking up on essentials, Barrio ensures that the Filipino community has easy access to the products they love.

Barrio is now live and ready to serve customers across New Zealand. Visit www.barrio.co.nz to start shopping and experience the joy of home, delivered.

Media Release 17 March 2025.