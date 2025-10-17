Incredible NZ Banknote Collection at Auction

Rare Opportunity for Kiwi Collectors

Next week, Roxbury’s Auction House (based in Queensland) is holding their final major sale of 2025, with an extraordinary range of NZ banknotes up for auction.

The Moyle Collection

A lifetime in the making, Greg Moyle’s collection reflects his dedication as a prefix specialist, with an extraordinary range spanning nearly every issued prefix from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Featuring:

• Over 1,500 collectable banknotes

• Starting bids from $10 to $2,000

• Albums, accumulations & rarities from all eras

Part I of this landmark collection will feature in Roxbury’s Auction No. 150 – Signature Sale (22–24 October 2025).

“Between the Barry Dodds English coins, the Moyle New Zealand notes, and over $2 million in gold, Auction 150 is the perfect finale to an exceptional year of numismatic sales” says Roxbury’s Director, Scott Waterman.

Collectors and investors alike will not want to miss this historic offering.

Media Release on 17 October 2025

Media Enquiries, Images or Interview Requests

Scott Waterman – Director, Roxbury’s Auction House

e: scott@roxburys.com.au

p: +61 7 3831 2599

www.roxburys.com.au