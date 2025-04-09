MyForex.co.nz launches as a Trusted Gateway to Forex Products and Broker Access for New Zealand Traders

Auckland, New Zealand – MyForex.co.nz, a New Zealand-based website offering curated access to trusted forex-related products and services, has recently launched with a sharp focus on transparency, simplicity, and value for Kiwi traders. The new platform now also supports a growing Introducing Broker (IB) initiative, helping traders connect with reputable global forex brokers while benefiting from local support – all led by a seasoned forex trader.

As the online forex space becomes increasingly saturated with aggressive marketing and low-quality promotions, MyForex.co.nz stands out by providing a clean, no-nonsense portal. The site is built around the idea that Kiwi traders deserve clarity when choosing trading platforms, software, or broker partners – especially in an industry known for complexity and fine print.

“We’re not here to sell the dream. MyForex.co.nz is about offering a trusted starting point for people interested in forex – without the hype,” says the site’s founder, Dave White. “There’s real value in just being transparent and pointing people in the right direction.”

A Simple and Trusted Starting Point

MyForex.co.nz does not offer trading education, market predictions, or strategy guides. Instead, it provides something arguably more useful in today’s cluttered online trading environment: a curated directory of vetted, reputable forex services. “The sites content will be forever changing as we find new and exciting products and services that we know are legitimate” says Mr White.

Some of the products and services include:

Trusted brokers with international licenses and local client support. “These are brokers that we either use, or have used, and have great relationships with” says Mr White.

Forex tools and platforms that enhance the trading experience.

Funding platforms and education relevant to NZ-based users.

Third-party services offering value without hidden catches.

Mr White emphasised “we won’t hesitate to remove anything from the site if we believe they’re no longer legitimate, or have traders’ best interests at heart”.

Each listing on MyForex.co.nz is selected based on trust, reputation, and usefulness. The platform is proudly independent, and every recommendation is backed by real-world experience. Most of which have either been used by, or are still used by, the brains behind the site.

Introducing Broker (IB) Initiative Now Live

In addition to its core function as a product and broker gateway, MyForex.co.nz has launched its own Introducing Broker (IB) initiative. Through strategic partnerships with regulated global brokers, the site now acts as an intermediary that connects New Zealand traders to top-tier platforms – while offering added benefits such as:

Enhanced onboarding support

Lower trading costs or custom account features (where applicable)

Direct communication with real people, not faceless systems

This initiative reflects a growing global trend where independent publishers and consultants act as local bridges between traders and larger brokers – a model that benefits all parties involved.

“The IB model allows us to maintain our independence while still adding value,” says Mr White. “We’re selective about who we work with. If a broker isn’t good enough for our own use, it’s not good enough to recommend.”

A Local Solution in a Global Market

While forex is a global industry, most broker comparison websites are international, generic, and often confusing – making it hard for Kiwi traders to find reliable info that applies to their needs. MyForex.co.nz aims to fill that gap by offering a locally run, locally relevant platform with no pressure or gimmicks.

The site is particularly useful for:

Beginner and intermediate forex traders exploring broker options

Traders looking for regulated and reliable offshore platforms

NZ-based users seeking tools or services that actually work in our market

Importers/exporters or side-hustlers who want access to multi-currency platforms

With a straight-talking tone and minimalist design, MyForex.co.nz intentionally avoids clutter, hype, or over-promising. There are no secret systems or overnight success stories – just a clear pathway to start, or improve, your forex journey.

What’s Next for MyForex.co.nz?

Over the coming months, MyForex.co.nz plans to expand its network of broker partnerships, grow its New Zealand user base, and refine its platform to better serve the local community. The site will also provide ongoing updates to those registered through the IB service about changes in broker terms, platform features, and relevant services that affect NZ-based forex users.

“This is a long-term project for us,” Mr White adds. “We want to be known as the quiet but reliable guide in a very loud industry.”

To explore the platform or learn more about the Introducing Broker program, visit www.myforex.co.nz.

