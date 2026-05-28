Sun Stream Saunas Expands Into Cold Therapy With Launch of Solace Ice Baths Across Australia and New Zealand

Sun Stream Saunas, one of the most trusted names in home far infrared sauna technology across Australia and New Zealand, today announced the launch of the Solace Ice Bath, a precision-engineered, ultra-insulated cold plunge bath designed for powerful cold therapy and faster recovery at home.

The addition of the Solace Ice Bath marks a significant milestone for Sun Stream Saunas, completing a comprehensive three-pillar home wellness offering that now spans far infrared sauna therapy, Rojo Red Light Therapy, and cold water immersion. Together, these modalities represent the most evidence-informed and widely practised pillars of modern recovery and longevity, available from a single, trusted Australian and New Zealand brand.

The Solace Ice Bath has been engineered to the same exacting standards Sun Stream customers have come to expect. Ultra-insulated for energy efficiency and optimised for consistent cold water temperature, the Solace brings the cold plunge experience—long reserved for elite athletes and high-end wellness facilities—into everyday home life.

“The contrast therapy protocol of heat and cold is one of the most powerful tools available for recovery, circulation, and mental resilience,” says Mark Idour, Founder of Sun Stream Saunas New Zealand and Sun Stream Saunas Australia. “By adding the Solace Ice Bath to our range, our customers can now build a complete home wellness practice without compromise.”

The Solace Ice Bath is available now through sunstreamsaunas.com.au and sunstreamsaunas.co.nz.

About Sun Stream Saunas

Sun Stream Saunas is a leading home wellness brand offering premium home far infrared saunas, Rojo Red Light Therapy panels, and the Solace Ice Bath across Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Sun Stream products are recommended by doctors, health practitioners, and athletes for their quality, safety, and performance.

Media Release on 29 May 2026

Media Contact:

Mark Idour, Founder of Sun Stream Saunas Australia and Sun Stream Saunas New Zealand

Phone NZ: 0800 218 020 | Phone AU: 1800 316 962

Email NZ: info@infraredsaunas.co.nz | Email AU: sales@infraredsaunasau.com.au

Web NZ: www.infraredsaunas.co.nz | Web AU: www.infraredsaunasau.com.au