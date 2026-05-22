Link4 Expands as NZ Accelerates Peppol eInvoicing Adoption

As New Zealand advances its eInvoicing mandate across government agencies and suppliers in 2026, Link4, a global eInvoicing provider serving over 10,000 businesses globally, has expanded its Auckland office with new local appointments to support increasing adoption.

As of March 2026, 10,395 organisations are active on New Zealand’s eInvoicing network, with continued growth observed in April and further increases expected in the coming months.

The company has appointed:

Barron Braden as Business Development Manager, bringing international SaaS and eCommerce experience to drive Link4’s growth in the New Zealand enterprise market.

“I am excited by the potential business benefits of eInvoicing. It gives businesses a real competitive advantage by simplifying invoicing and enabling faster payments,” says Barron Branden.

Abby Ursua as Client Relations Specialist, with strong customer support experience to help Link4’s New Zealand clients get the most from eInvoicing.

The expansion comes as eInvoicing adoption accelerates across New Zealand, with government agencies meeting new procurement rules, large suppliers preparing for 2027 eInvoicing requirements, and businesses of all sizes benefiting from five-day government payment terms when invoicing electronically.

Supporting Government Policy and Supplier Cash Flow

Link4 says that the expanded Auckland team aligns with government policy to support more efficient invoice processing across public-sector supply chains.

For suppliers, five-day payment cycles are a major driver to modernise outdated invoicing systems and improve cash flow outcomes.

“Our focus in New Zealand is not delivering software, but supporting meaningful business benefits through eInvoicing,” said Robin Sands, CEO of Link4.

“Being locally based in Auckland allows customers to receive direct support throughout implementation and ongoing operations, helping them onboard faster and transition with confidence.”

Driving Growth Across New Zealand Operations

Since 2017, Link4 has supported New Zealand organisations, and the new appointments in Auckland reflect the company’s growth strategy. This aims to build a strong local presence to support both enterprise and government customers while drawing on its experience across the Asia-Pacific region. Through this, Link4 enables compliant and efficient digital invoicing adoption.

Media Release 22 May 2026