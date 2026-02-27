Why Anti-Fingerprint Laminates are Winning the Battle for NZ’s High-End Interiors

Auckland, NZ – In the world of commercial and residential design, the “matte look” is currently king. However, as many New Zealand architects and homeowners have discovered, maintaining that velvet-smooth aesthetic is often a full-time job.

To address the growing demand for low-maintenance, high-performance surfaces, Ultima has released a deep-dive industry guide: “Anti-fingerprint laminates: Are they worth the premium in real NZ projects?” The article cuts through the marketing jargon to explain why high-pressure laminates (HPL) like Ultima’s AFX range are becoming the standard for Kiwi fit-outs.

Beyond the “Render vs. Reality” Gap

“Typical matte joinery looks incredible in a 3D render, but in the real world, it lives in a world of fingerprints, hand creams, and coffee splashes,” says the Ultima team. “Anti-fingerprint technology isn’t just a luxury; it’s a performance upgrade that prevents dark cabinetry from feeling high-maintenance.”

The secret lies in Electronic Beam Curing (EBC) technology, which creates a non-porous, zero-reflection surface. This doesn’t just hide smudges, it makes the surface more resilient against the “ghosting” and uneven sheen often caused by repetitive cleaning in busy office kitchens or retail spaces.

Not Just for Dark Tones

While charcoal and black are the usual suspects for showing grease, Ultima’s guide highlights a common misconception: light neutrals benefit just as much. The AFX Anti-Fingerprint collection includes staples like Black X and White X, alongside a curated palette of greys, blues, and greens. In high-traffic zones like school lockers or reception desks, the added scratch and impact resistance of AFX ensures the “day one” look lasts for years.

Key Takeaways for Specifiers:

Performance Drivers : AFX is antivirus, antibacterial, and heat-resistant, directly addressing common maintenance pain points.

: AFX is antivirus, antibacterial, and heat-resistant, directly addressing common maintenance pain points. Strategic Spend : The guide advises using premium HPL on high-touch vertical joinery while directing budget elsewhere for heavy-abuse benchtops.

: The guide advises using premium HPL on high-touch vertical joinery while directing budget elsewhere for heavy-abuse benchtops. Detailing Matters: Even the best surface requires smart edge-detailing and substrate choice to truly shine.

Ultima continues to lead the New Zealand market by providing joinery solutions that balance sophisticated aesthetics with the rugged durability required for local conditions.

