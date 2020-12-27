Above and Beyond Employers Award

(PR.co.nz)

In recognition of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Workbridge recognises special employers who have gone above and beyond to show their commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace.

For the last X years, Workbridge has acknowledged employers who have gone above and beyond to show their commitment and dedication to creating a more inclusive workplace. The awards are presented to recipients annually on the 3rd of December which represents International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It is an opportunity for us as an organisation to celebrate the successful partnerships we have made with our employers and to celebrate the work they have done to make their businesses more inclusive.

Workbridge would like to thank all of the employers who have shown their support and commitment to a more inclusive workplace this year, in particular recipients who were selected for this years Above and Beyond Employer Awards. This year’s recipients were:

• Colonial House Motel (Northland)

• T8 Traffic Control (Northland)

• Spotlight Whangarei (Northland)

• South Pacific Meats Ltd (Invercargill)

• Enliven Resthaven Village (Southland)

• Care on Call (Hawkes Bay)

• Clean Team (Hawkes Bay)

• Napier Salvation Army Store (Hawkes Bay)

• Gisborne Volunteer Centre (Hawkes Bay)

• Alliance Group (Stoke)

• Starbright Cleaning (Blenheim)

• Tyres & More (Nelson)

• Spotless – Bruce McGregor (Nelson)

• AbFab Cleaning (Nelson)

• Talleys (Motueka)

• The Wood (Nelson)

• Sevenpenny Café (Greymouth)

• Bidfood (Greymouth)

• OCS Limited Whanganui

• Kaitake Golf Club Incorporated (Taranaki)

• OCS Limited New Plymouth

• Taranaki By-Products Ltd (Taranaki)

• Taranaki Property Services Ltd (Taranaki)

• Action Personnel (Palmerston North)

• NZ Post, Mail Service Centre (Palmerston North)

• Carter House Lifecare & Village (Te Puke)

• OCS Limited (Tauranga)

• Bake Shack (Mount Maunganui)

• Starex (Tauranga)

• Southern Woods Nursery Limited (Christchurch)

• Oak Tree Devanning (Christchurch)

• Trents Nursery (Christchurch)

• Paramount Cleaning (Timaru)

• Ritchies (Timaru)

• SkyCity Hamilton

• United Cleaning Services (Hamilton)

• Salvation Army New Lynn (Auckland)

• British Isle Inn (Auckland)

• Waitemata District Health Board (Auckland)

There are more than 160,000 disabled people living in New Zealand who want to work. Workbridge has a pool of jobseekers who are ready to start now. If you’d like to know more about the services Workbridge can provide your business freephone 0508 858 858 between 8.30am-6.30pm, Monday to Friday or email info@workbridge.co.nz. For all other ways to get in touch visit our website.

Media Release 27 December 2020.