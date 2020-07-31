AgSpares New Farm Maintenance Product Ranges

(PR.co.nz) AgSpares is a family business that supplies tractor parts throughout NZ Australia and the Pacific.

Based on customer enquiries and demand they have recently added a number of new product ranges to their online shop. These products are centered around farm and lifestyle block maintenance.

The ranges include:

DELFAST FENCING

Bulk packs of batten staples and screws can now be delivered direct to the farm or lifestyle block gate by AgSpares. These packs are for use in the Delfast Batten Staple Guns which can be either cordless or connected to a compressed air supply.

https://agspares.co.nz/category/Farm-Maintenance-Fencing-Gear

SPRAYSMART SPRAYERS

AgSpares is now able to offer a range of spray equipment for the lifestyle block, small farm or for residential use. Sizes range from 6 litre to 100 litre capacity. They are available in as hand held sprayers, knapsack sprayers, ATV tanks or tanks that can be towed by an ATV.

https://agspares.co.nz/category/Farm-Maintenance-Sprayers

SMALL ENGINE EQUIPMENT

AgSpares now offers and range of high quality durable SINA line trimmers and blowers which can be purchase online and delivered overnight to urban locations and 2-3 days to rural addresses. Along with complete units AgSpares also offers a comprehensive range of SINA and ROBIN small petrol four stroke engines from 2.5HP up to 35HP. AgSpares have over 40 engines available to suit a variety of applications.

https://agspares.co.nz/category/Farm-Maintenance-Small-Engine-Equipment

Media Release 31 July 2020.