Ara Taiohi invites Aotearoa to Celebrate Youth Week

(PR.co.nz) Ara Taiohi invites Aotearoa to celebrate their 9th annual Youth Week campaign starting tomorrow Saturday 18th until Sunday 26th May. The theme chosen by young people this year is: “We Are More Than You See – He wai hōhonu a mātou” (literally, we are deep waters, thus referring to unseen depths). The current focus on child and youth wellbeing creates the opportunity to whakamana the young people of Aotearoa. All of the events for Youth Week showcase many of the talents of our young people nation-wide. These events create an environment to build on young people’s strengths and a specific emphasis on community engagement, leadership, and participation.

Youth Week will take place from 18th- 26th May nationally in various communities and cities around New Zealand for more information about specific events, costs, etc. please refer to http://www.arataiohi.org.nz/youth-week-events

The objective of Youth Week events is to celebrate diversity in showcasing young people’s talents in various regions. The events are diverse – reflecting our diverse communities throughout Aotearoa. This year they include sports activities, music shows, performances, community building, leadership workshops and many more youth led activities. Ara Taiohi invites Aotearoa to use these events to further amplify and uplift young people in their communities.

Jane Zintl CEO says, “Ara Taiohi’s Youth Week is the highlight of our calendar year. Young people and people who work with young people run community events across the nation that celebrate our young people. Youth Week is an essential part of the ecosystem of youth development that works together to support young people in Aotearoa to thrive.”

Ara Taiohi is the peak body for youth development, with over 1000 relational members who work with young people in a relational, mana enhancing way to support their wellbeing.