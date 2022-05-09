Auckland House Cleaning Services

Are you looking for the best and highest quality of house cleaning service in Auckland? Hire tradies is one stop spot to hire the best cleaners for your house. We provide a hassle-free house cleaning service at affordable prices. We engage professional cleaners who utilize the most up-to-date cleaning equipment. For the best and budgeted house cleaning packages in Auckland, call us immediately at 022 026 5920.



Our services:-

1) End of Tenancy Cleaning

2) Deep Cleaning

3) Upholstery Cleaning

4) Mould Cleaning

5) Lawn Cleaning

6) Curtain Cleaning

7) Windows Cleaning

8) Carpet Cleaning

9) Builders Cleaning

10) Office Cleaning

Why Choose Us?

1) We offer both verified and contactless payment options.

2) High-Quality and Reasonably Priced Cleaning Packages

3) Respond to all complaints and inquiries within 72 hours.

4) Our trained cleaners employ cutting-edge cleaning techniques and equipment.

5) We did not impose any hidden fees.

6) Our top priority is client satisfaction.

7) No-hassle booking

8) Police-verified personnel



Book your preferred cleaning package online and leave the cleaning to our professionals, who will leave no stains behind. Take a stress off and relax. Get a house that has been freshly cleaned.

Reach Us Out :-

13 Philip Street, Papatoetoe,

Auckland 2025, New Zealand

Call: 022 026 5920

Mail: info@hiretradies.co.nz