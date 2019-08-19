Auckland & Wellington Based Cleaning Company Making Waves in the Business World

(PR.co.nz) What started as a small venture in 2012 by business owners Harvey Frame and Wim Baars has grown into a nationwide cleaning company with a reputation for perfection. CMOS are proud to hire only the best cleaners throughout the country, before putting them to work wherever they are needed.



CMOS are based in Auckland and Wellington, and are proud to offer cleaning services across these locations.



CMOS are not only a fast-growing cleaning company with a passion for success, but one that places value on presentation. Their workers are professional and always go the extra mile to make sure your business is as well-presented as they are.



However, it’s not just their enthusiasm and professionalism that’s piquing the curiosity of businesses, but their dedication to the environment as well.

CEO Harvey Frame says they dedicate a lot of time to making sure their practices are as eco-friendly as possible.



“We see our role not only as cleaners and guardians of hygiene and health, but we also like to try and champion environmental sustainability where we can.”



“The products we use and supply, the bins we provide and the way we use energy, all help to spread awareness and subtly nudge Kiwis towards using less toxic products and being less wasteful.”



The CMOS team also recycle, carpool to sites and celebrate with trees. At the end of each year, they team up with the Million Metres Streams Project to plant a tree for every new contract won that year.



It seems this approach is working wonders for this cleaning company. They have been named as a Deloitte Fast 50 Company for two years’ running,and have recently relaunched their user-friendly website.



Pay a visit to find out what services they offer, who they are and what they can do for you. If you would like to know more about CMOS’s services, visit www.cmos.co.nz or phone 0800 687 026.



About CMOS

CMOS is an Auckland and Wellington based commercial cleaning business that offers both office cleaning and common area building cleaning. They are socially responsible, environmentally-friendly, and locally owned and operated. They have also been named a Deloitte Fast 50 company for two years’ running.

Media Release on 19 August 2019

Harvey Frame, CMOS

harvey@cmos.co.nz

0800 687 026

https://www.cmos.co.nz/