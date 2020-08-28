Authority PR and COVID-19 Vaccine Developer

(PR.co.nz)

Authority PR and COVID-19 Vaccine Corporation are pleased to announce their strategic partnership as New Zealand works its way out of a second lockdown.

The move comes as the country continues to look for solutions to the global pandemic.

CVC proposes a unique approach to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine utilising New Zealand biobead technology. It has strategic partnerships with University of Auckland, Ardigen, and Callaghan Innovation.

“I am absolutely delighted with the partnership with Authority PR. Our executive team concentrate on our vaccine development so this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to communicate our progress to all interested parties,” says CVC chief executive Dr Robert Feldman.

“Our partnership with CVC is founded on our company’s strategic vision to align itself with innovative Kiwi businesses who pave the way to find solutions and add value, especially one with the potential to change millions of lives,” says Authority PR director Golnaz Bassam-Tabar.

It is generally agreed that an effective vaccine is the only realistic approach to permanently lifting lockdown and mitigation strategies. There is no vaccine technology that is guaranteed to succeed and with the current unknowns about the virus, as things stand, any approach may or may not succeed.

CVC is set up by a group of Kiwis experts in pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields with specialisations in vaccine development and production.

Authority PR, a fast-moving, agile boutique agency was founded by former journalist and communications practitioner Golnaz Bassam-Tabar in 2018 with a portfolio spanning corporate, FMCG, tech and hospitality clients.

Media Release 28 August 2020.