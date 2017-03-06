Avoid Buying a Lemon of a Car

(PR.co.nz) Knowing how to avoid common consumer pitfalls when buying a vehicle has been made simpler, with Consumer Protection’s new motor vehicle information programme launching today, says Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean.

“Buying a motor vehicle is a significant purchase. This programme will help people thinking about buying a motor vehicle avoid problems and, if things do go wrong, to know their consumer rights,” says Ms Dean.

“These include tips such as arranging a mechanical car inspection to help uncover any problems – a WOF doesn’t mean it’s mechanically sound for the future.

“People will also be advised about checking if there’s any money owing on the car, because if there is you could be at risk of it being repossessed.

“The campaign is intended to get people to go to www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/cars to learn more about their rights if things do go wrong.”

“The new online and radio Consumer Protection campaign will initially focus on helping young people looking to purchase a motor vehicle for less than $10,000.

“It pays to take the time to ensure the vehicle you are purchasing will put you on the road to success,” says Ms Dean.