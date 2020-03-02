Bay Rains Festival

(PR.co.nz)

Music lovers are being urged to clear their diaries from this Sunday as the Bay Rains music festivals kick off in the Bay of Plenty.

This Sunday marks the beginning of a three-weekend series of top quality blues, rock and funk shows.

Bay Rains will raise funds for the Australian bush fire victims. The shows will be held across three different days at various venues in the Western Bay of Plenty area.

There are more than 30 bands coming from around New Zealand and Australia to perform. All ticket sales will be donated directly to the farmers, wildlife and rural fire brigades that need it.

“Bay Rains is a 100% non-profit project and everything we have raised so far has been donated. It is completely mind blowing how amazing EVERYONE involved has been, a true sense of community pulling together to help our brothers and sisters across the ditch. It’s absolutely mind blowing!” says event organiser Brooke Stinson.

The first performance will be held at The Barrel Room in Tauranga on Sunday March 1st and features acts such as LA Thompson, the Sweet Leaf Trio and Louie Campbell.



Louie Campbell has won many talent quests, this singer/songwriter is certainly one to keep an eye out for. This humble 17 year old star is destined for success.

Performance two is on Saturday March 7th at the Waihi Beach Hotel. Bands who will be playing include Rion Lydon, Electric Universe and Auckland’s The Dirty Tones, whose cutting edge modern blues have attracted international airplay.

The final gig is on Saturday March 14th at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Whakamaramara. Acts include Shabang, Brownie & Mutley and the Chalkie White Band. In 2018 Chalkie White took out the #1 spot on Australian Country radio five times running with singles off of his #1 ARIA winning country album.

Tickets are from $20 and are available online at Eventfinda or at the venues.

This is going to be a fantastic concert series supporting a deserving cause and is not to be missed!

For more information visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/australianbushfireappeal/

Media Release 2 March 2020.