Blerter Partners With Challenge Family

(PR.co.nz)

Blerter and Challenge Family t​oday are pleased to announce that they will be partnering to increase awareness and adoption of best practice operational standards for triathlons that are part of the legendary ​Challenge Family global series, with Blerter’s leading event delivery platform for sports – strengthening franchise operational readiness and continuing ​Challenge Family’s long tradition of delivering world class events that attract athletes all over the world.

A core benefit that the partnership will bring includes keeping athletes safe at the events with Blerter’s easy-to-use platform designed to help with efficiency in capturing incidents, hazards and near misses as they happen. Blerter will enable event organizers to plan for the unexpected and take appropriate action to mitigate risks and ensure safety standards throughout the event. Additionally, the cloud-based technology which enables two-way communication across the entire event crew means quicker response times to incidents at the event.

“We’re excited to be working with ​Challenge Family because of the values they encapsulate. The community orientated nature of their events aligns well with both my own family values, and those of Blerter. Challenge is building a captivating brand and event portfolio that is leaving a legacy in the endurance industry. The opportunity we have as partners can help event organizers leverage cloud technology to set best practice communication, operational and safety standards, which will enable the ​Challenge Family brand and events to be endured through time.” said Anthony Vernon, Head of Sales at Blerter.

“We’re looking forward to joining forces with Blerter. The inventiveness, knowledge and experience of Blerter will help our race directors to make our events even safer by optimising internal communication streams. Next to that it boosts the engagement of crew and volunteers independently of their location on the race course”, explains Jort Vlam, ​Challenge Family’s​ CEO. “Blerter will help us to keep looking at our events with a critical eye in other areas, so we stay at the forefront of offering the best possible race experiences to our athletes all over the world.”

Challenge Family e​vents can out more about Blerter here: ​www.blerter.com

Media Release 4 May 2020.