Boxfish Luna – Advancement in Underwater Filmmaking

(PR.co.nz)

Boxfish Research, New Zealand manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles, today announces the official launch of its next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, for professional underwater videographers and photographers alike.



Utilising advanced imaging from the Sony A7SIII or Sony ⍺1* and a new 200mm precision optical dome, the Boxfish Luna has been completely redesigned to allow filmmakers to perfectly capture underwater environments with brilliant clarity and ease of use.

“This new drone was specifically designed for underwater film production,” says Craig Anderson, Co-Founder, Boxfish Research. “The Luna gives the user full creative freedom to capture the incredible diversity of the undersea world.”

The Boxfish Luna allows professional cinematographers to capture crisp and clear imagery up to 1000 metres underwater. And with the latest Sony camera integration, filmmakers can record in full-frame up to 8K 10-bit video with precision zoom control — as well as shutter speed, aperture, focus, white balance, ISO and exposure mode directly from the control station.

We are defining the next generation of underwater cinematography for natural history and research filmmakers,” says Ben King, Co-Founder, Boxfish Research. “Our capabilities will open up entirely new environments to high-end film making and exploration.”

The Boxfish Luna is available now, serving various industries worldwide, including cinematography and natural history filmmakers.

Media Release 3 March 2021.