Boxfish Research Reseller Agreement With DK M-Tech

Boxfish Research, a New Zealand manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), today announced an authorised reseller agreement with DK M-Tech, a market-leading provider of specialised marine equipment in South Korea.

This new business partnership introduces Boxfish Research’s innovative ROV systems to the Korean market and enhances DK M-Tech’s capacity to improve Korea’s maritime safety and marine environment.

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Boxfish Research designs and manufactures cutting-edge underwater robotic vehicles recognised internationally for their unparalleled vision technology, manoeuvrability and reliability.

Boxfish ROVs are lightweight, versatile and easy to use with six degrees of freedom of movement, an auto-stabilisation system and pilot assist features. Their underwater drones can operate in harsh polar conditions and challenging remote locations capturing tack-sharp uncompressed 4K video at depths of up to 1,000 metres.

DK M-Tech distributes state-of-the-art equipment and systems to the Korean marine industry, building strong and successful customer relationships. Together Boxfish Research and DK M-Tech will deliver an indispensable underwater tool to the market that enhances safety, efficiency and capability in diverse industries, including commercial diving, offshore energy, biosecurity and search & research, marine science and cinematography.

“We are excited to partner with DK M-Tech and have them join our community of resellers,” says Craig Anderson, Co-founder of Boxfish Research. “This agreement brings our world-leading underwater vision technology to a new market and enhances our capacity to serve customers in the Asia Pacific region.”

Media Release 21 April 2022.