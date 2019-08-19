Canon Business Solutions announce winner of Rugby World Cup 2019™ trip to Japan

(PR.co.nz) As an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019™, Canon Business Solutions gave one lucky customer a chance to win flights, accommodation and 2 x class A tickets to the opening ceremony and New Zealand vs South Africa match of Rugby World Cup 2019, at the International Stadium Yokohama on 21 September 2019.



For every $1,000 spent with Canon Business Solutions from 15 April 2019 to 9 August 2019, customers earned a spot into the draw.



Canon Business Solutions are excited to announce today the winning business, who will be jet setting off to Japan in September is Smits Group Ltd. Chris Maclean, General Manager of Canon Business Solutions and Chris Masters, Territory Account Manager of Canon Business Solutions were there to present the prize to Lyndsay and Darlene Smits, owners of Smits Group Ltd.



“Working with Canon for the last 15+ years has been fantastic, although I have to say a trip to the cup is the icing on the cake! Thank you.”

Lyndsay and Darlene Smits, Smits Group Ltd



Media Contact:

Jeannine Holmes

Marketing Manager, Canon Business Solutions

Email: Jeannine.holmes@canon.co.nz

Phone: 021 980 645

Website: canon.co.nz/business



Media File: