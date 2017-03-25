Half a million dollar boost for Capital Culture

(PR.co.nz) Wellington’s arts and culture scene is to receive a half a million dollar boost, Mayor Justin Lester has announced.

The funding will come through a Capital of Culture initiative, with more funding to be made available for new events, access to venues and public art.

“Wellington’s arts and culture is part of what we all love about this city and we want to help take that to the next level,” says the Mayor.

“Today I am announcing an extra half a million dollars through our Capital of Culture initiative.

“This money will go towards a range of arts and culture projects that will make Wellington an even more vibrant and exciting place to live and visit.”

He says that as Mayor and the Arts Portfolio holder he wants to partner with arts and event organisers to take Wellington’s creative scene to the next level.

“I want Wellingtonians and visitors to our city to be wowed by what they see and experience here and make a firm statement that we are an exciting, vibrant city steeped in culture.

“The first major project to be funded will be RECUT, an ongoing series of pop-up and specialised events around the city. We want Wellington to be a city where there is always something unique happening and RECUT will help make that happen.

“We will also invest in public art on Wellington’s buildings, working with the private sector to encourage more building owners to feature local and international artists’ murals and projects around our city.

“And we will be focusing on Matariki. I want Wellington to lead the country in making this a major winter festival and a public event as big as any on our annual calendar.”

The extra funding will not require an increase in rates because it will be met from a reprioritisation of existing funding.

“Funding will also go towards backing local artists and performers to present their work in our major Wellington venues. A lack of access to venue space was identified by a recent review as an impediment for local groups,” says the Mayor.

“Taken together these projects will make Wellington more exciting than ever – a city humming with public art and events. These initiatives build on what people already love about Wellington and will help attract more people to visit and live in our city.”

The Capital Culture initiative will form part of Council’s 2017/2018 Annual Plan.

Media Release 25 March 2017.