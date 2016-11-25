(PR.co.nz) Bill Scott, who lives in Auckland is down to the final three in the prestigious ‘Bacardi Legacy’ cocktail competition in New Zealand which pitches top mixologists up against each other in a bid to find the best cocktail maker in the country before taking them onto the global finals held in Berlin in May.

Scott’s signature cocktail, which he hopes will take him onto the global stage is called City Roots, a Bacardi Oro based cocktail inspired by his multicultural upbringing in Leicester (United Kingdom) and drawing influence from the large Caribbean community he lived amongst.

Scott is now on a mission to share his great tasting drink with the rest of the world and is inviting people to raise a glass in his honour, sharing a picture with him via his instagram page @cityrootsnz (#cityrootsnz) or Facebook page City Roots Cocktail.

Scott is also encouraging bars across New Zealand and around the world to add his creation to their cocktail menus in a bid to make it famous in the run up to the final.

To make City Roots, take a tall glass and add 40ml Bacardi Carta Oro, 10ml Falernum (a Caribbean styled syrup), 5ml Banana Liqueur, 15ml fresh lemon, a dash of Orange Bitters and 5ml of sugar syrup, fill with crushed ice and swizzle (mix thoroughly). Garnished with a grapefruit twist.

Bill Scott said: “This is a really exciting time, my drink City Roots has taken the competition by storm and I’m now on a mission to share it with the rest of the world, hopefully I can win the competition at the same time representing New Zealand on the World’s stage so please, join me with a City Roots in hand.

