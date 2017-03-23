Cloud Services Partnerships Multiply Benefits for Seating To Go

(PR.co.nz) Seating To Go is a Hamilton based organisation offering a specialist wheelchair and seating assessment, repair and training service. Contracted by the Ministry of Health and ACC, the company provides assessments for mobility and positioning equipment that will improve the ability of wheelchair users to participate in their homes and communities.

With an ageing IT infrastructure and a growing number of staff, the business wanted to implement technology that would futureproof the business and allow staff to remain connected from anywhere. The challenge was to not only successfully complete the operational requirement, but at the same time reduce costs, improve the user experience and streamline business operations for growth.

Seating To Go engaged the services of ICT provider, CT Business Solutions, who carefully evaluated Seating To Go’s situation and recommended three options including new hardware, a hybrid cloud solution, or a full cloud service. The choice was to implement a full cloud solution and to work with Lucidity who they evaluated as having the most suitable and price competitive cloud technologies.

Seating To Go’s solution includes fully managed and supported cloud-based services, using Managed Desktop, Lucidity’s completely scalable remote desktop platform, that allows Seating To Go to run Office 365 services from anywhere, along with all its other core business applications.

The business result for Seating To Go is significant cost savings as hardware will no longer need to be upgraded or replaced, as well as benefits including remote connectivity, more robust infrastructure, expert IT support, full off-site data replication for business continuity and a significant improvement in the user experience.

Kelly Beale, Finance and Administration Manager at Seating To Go says, “The combination of Office 365 running on Lucidity’s Managed Desktop has meant we’ve seen improved staff collaboration and productivity gains, that we attribute to higher levels of scalability, availability and reliability.”

“It’s also very valuable to know that our data is now hosted at a local data centre– it was previously always a concern that our server was going to crash at any minute. We can be assured that in the event of a natural disaster, we have a disaster recovery plan in place and don’t run the risk of losing data,” adds Kelly.

As a result of the successful Seating To Go project and as partners in the Microsoft Partner Network, Lucidity and CT Business Solutions are now investigating other ways they can work together to benefit more organisations by providing intelligent cloud solutions using Microsoft-based technologies.

Microsoft New Zealand also commends the collaboration of the two partners. Sarah Bowden, Small and Medium Business Lead for Microsoft New Zealand says, “This project is a great example of how through working in partnership, two of our partners have been able to offer more complete solutions to their customers. The customer relationship and solution has been strengthened by one partner recommending another partner with complementary expertise.”

Media Release 23 March 2017.