Co.Of Women Launches Female Power Week

(PR.co.nz) The week will include a range of launches, announcements and highlights, including:

• A social media campaign to promote women’s recognition of their power and what that means to them.

• The launch of Co.OfWomen Patron’s Fund to champion high-potential women for whom money may be a barrier.

• The annual induction ceremony for three remarkable women into the New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs on October 21st .

Co.OfWomen initiated Female Power Week as an annual event in 2020 to celebrate the unique and innate power women hold. “Female power manifests itself through compassionate, ambitious, strategic, and strong women” says Co.OfWomen founder and CEO Tara Lorigan.

Tara explained “Power is commonly associated with strength. In turn, power is linked to physical prowess or financial might, and often utilised as a positive descriptor for men.”

“Female Power Week seeks to unlock a collective conversation that celebrates the greatness of women, normalise women embracing their own brand of power, and champion the brilliant world-changing things women do when they harness it.”

Co.OfWomen recognises the possibility for the diminished sense of power women may be experiencing in the wake of the pandemic. The most recent report from Stats NZ shows 10,000 women make up the 11,000 people who became unemployed after the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

“The disproportionate representation of women in the job loss and underutilisation statistics asserts the relevancy and necessity for Female Power Week. Now more than ever, the power of women must be acknowledged and celebrated by people across the board” said Tara Loriagn.

Co.OfWomen suggest that to support Female Power Week, people can:

– Amplify other women: Give credit to your female co-workers, celebrate powerful women in your life, highlight the power traits of women

– Teach girls their worth: Have conversations with the girls and young women about their place, worth and role in society to dismantle harmful gender stereotypes in our next generation

– Commit to a cause: Pick a gender equality issue you are passionate about and harness your power to make a difference to the world.

To find out more about Female Power Week, visit https://coofwomen.biz/female-power, taralorigan.com, and Co.OfWomen’s social media channels @Co.OfWomen on Instagram and LinkedIn and Companyofwomen on Facebook.

Media Release 28 October 2020.