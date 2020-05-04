COVID-19 Update NZVAPOR Remain Operational

(PR.co.nz)

NZVAPOR have advised as follows: “NZVAPOR is committed to remaining operational through the imposed Level 3 & 4 Restrictions by the New Zealand Government. Given we supply many essential companies in the health, gas and convenience sectors, we are permitted to continue to work through this tough time, with online orders to continue to be uninterrupted.

“We wish you and your families all the best. Please stay safe. We send our love and support to all families and businesses affected by the virus.

“We are pledging to cover the freight cost on ALL NZ orders, regardless of value during this time. Stay home – Stay Safe.

“No credit card? No worries – we take ‘Account2Account transfers – just select it at checkout.”

“IMPORTANT THINGS TO NOTE:

– Online orders to continue with minimal disruption

– All hygiene policies are prioritised (staff and products)

– Skeleton staff are working – all are isolated in home and work environments.

– NZVAPOR outlet store in Silverdale will be closed until further notice

– Sales representatives and other staff will be working from home

“Best regards,

Your Team at NZVAPOR.”

