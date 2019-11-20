PR.co.nz

Dilicakes Releases New Website



(PR.co.nz)  Dilicakes launches new website to showcase customizable and edible gifts.

A new website has been launched by Dilicakes to bring information regarding the gorgeous edible treats available for corporate clients and private customers.

The website is online at: www.dilicakes.co.nz.

Learn about the different options available on the website, bouquets; cookies and cupcakes, macarons and mallows.


Bouquets
Dilicakes has a range of cupcake options, but the cupcake bouquets are the showstopper. Dilicakes is a leading creator of this unique and edible cupcake arrangement in New Zealand. The floral cupcakes are great for birthday parties, weddings, and other celebrations with loved ones.

Cupcakes
Order a box of plain or personalized, freshly made cupcakes. This is one of the perfect gift solutions for family gatherings and corporate events. Give the cupcakes a special touch by choosing a personalized topper for each cupcake, like a message, image or company logo. They cater for bulk cupcake orders and deliver to your doorstep where they have stores available.

Macarons
Another customizable edible gift from Dilicakes is their French-patisserie style macarons. Handcrafted macarons with flavours like vanilla, blueberry, raspberry and salted caramel can also be personalized with a special message or logo. Special treats that are too good to eat delivered to anywhere in New Zealand.


For more information on Dilicakes and the services it provides check out: www.dilicakes.co.nz

 

Media Release 20 November 2019.

 



