Dining in The Dark in Auckland

(PR.co.nz) Auckland will soon be the first city in the Pacific to welcome the original Dining in The Dark concept.

Dans le Noir ? (French for “In the Dark ?”) is an international company offering patrons a unique experience by eating in complete darkness, guided and served by low vision or blind people. Its a sensory journey, a place to socialise, and a unique human experience. More than 1.2 million people have already lived this unique human & sensory experience worldwide with Dans le Noir ?.

In this 60 seat exclusive venue, there will be between 1 to 3 services a day from Thursday to Sunday (schedule available online). The restaurant will also welcome corporate, private and special events (business functions, team building, diversity awareness, blind tasting, music or cultural events in the dark…) on request every day of the week.

Coming to Auckland City from March 24th 2017 at Rydges Auckland – 59 Federal Street – Auckland 1010.

Bookings open from February 23rd: Online, by email: rydges-auckland@danslenoir.com or by phone: 09 375 5920.