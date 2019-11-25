Eden Park Launch For Country’s First Inter-City Heavy EV Road Freighter

Alsco NZ has announced a launch event on Wednesday 27th at Eden Park for the nation’s first inter-city ‘Heavy EV’. Attending the official unveiling, and speaking, will be Energy and Resources Minister, the Hon Dr Megan Woods, and Climate Change Minister, the Hon James Shaw.



A key element of the launch will be a message to wider business about the financial as well as environmental advantages of what is effectively a new class of EV transport.



The Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) encourages innovation and investment to accelerate the uptake of EV’s. Highlights of Alsco’s successful application included the selection of a suitable inter-city route from its regions; alterations to the normal coach build, and altered daily operations to support the EV vehicle’s charging requirements. Details on how this provides significant financial advantage over the diesel equivalent are to be provided at the launch.



“The transport industry and wider business will be most interested in the comparative Capex & Opex figures of a Heavy EV compared to a diesel,” says Alsco’s Group General Manager,

Mark Roberts.



“By adapting the build, and our operational model slightly, we are looking to demonstrate that the new EV technology is financially viable. That is potentially a game-changer. It is an exciting step for Alsco, and for the heavy transport industry.”



A further point Alsco will be making on the day is how wider business can better support regions by adopting cleaner and more financially viable transport options. Taupo’s Mayor, David Trewavas, will be attending, representing his city as one of the first of three where Alsco’s Heavy EV depots will be based.



Many transport and business leaders will be attending the event.



WHERE: EDEN PARK, AUCKLAND

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH | 12.15PM



