Edtech company Education Perfect Earns B Corporation Certification in Ongoing Journey to be a Force for Good

Fast growing edtech company Education Perfect has become a Certified B Corporation.



Education Perfect (EP), has announced it has joined a prestige group of 3700 companies worldwide to have earned B Corporation Certification (https://www.bcorporation.com.au/for-bcorps).



The lengthy and rigorous process to both earn and maintain the certification requires a holistic review of a business’ social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, and is based on a vision of creating a community of both NFPs and for-profit companies committed to redefining success in business.



Alex Burke, CEO of EP welcomed the certification, and said that in the modern age, it remains important for companies to measure themselves not just by profit, but also business purpose.



“BCorp is a fantastic global initiative, which measures whether your business is taking real action in areas like community impact, environmental impact and customer satisfaction,” he said.



“I want EP to lead the way in NZ and be a global B Corp benchmark for technology, especially edutech, and making an impact.



“This is the first milestone on that journey.”



Externally assessed by B Lab (https://www.bcorporation.com.au/), EP’s certification, signifies the business has met the highest standards of the criteria, in a process that includes answering 235 questions, more than 15 hours of phone calls and meetings, 120 emails, plus 130 submissions of evidence and multiple business audits by BCorporation.



Certified ‘B Corps’ use profits and growth for the greater good and have a positive impact in the lives of their employees and communities, and on the environment. B Lab is a US-based non-profit organisation, with a regional office servicing Australia and New Zealand, serving a global movement of people using business as a force for good.



Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the ‘Best for the World’, resulting in a society that will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity.



Society’s most challenging problems cannot be solved by government and nonprofits alone. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

By harnessing the power of business, B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

Education Perfect is one of only 66 businesses in New Zealand to become a Certified B Corp, joining companies such as Dignity, Kathmandu, Toitu, CoGo and Ethique.



About EP: Education Perfect (EP) (http://www.epforlearning.com) is a leading digital platform, enabling transformative online teaching and learning experiences to power the 21st century classroom. EP supports the engagement of students in online learning, provides effective assessment during the learning online process, and enables the collection and analysis of student feedback. With offices in Australia, NZ, and Singapore, and over 1.2 million students through over 4,000 schools, in 80+ countries globally, EP’s integrated smart technology enhances teaching and learning through curriculum-based content delivery and a ‘learner centred’ approach, improving learning outcomes and creating lifelong learners – for school, for the home and for work.



About B Lab: B Lab (http://bcorporation.com.au) is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 3,700 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries, over 8,000 benefit corporations, and more than 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.



