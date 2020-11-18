Edtech company Education Perfect scores coveted international business award win in Otago Business Awards

Online learning platform Education Perfect (EP) has won the coveted International Business award in the 2020 Westpac Otago Business Awards. EP was also a finalist in the Excellence in Manufacturing and Technology category.



The International Business Award recognises a business that successfully works within, and captures the benefits of the global market, demonstrating outstanding international trade achievements, sustainable growth, and results.



EP has experienced significant growth over the last year, expanding from 17 countries to 80 and seeing staff numbers go from 125 to 166 in the same period.



The platform is being used for online learning and assessments by more than 1.2 million students, in more than 80 countries around the world; and in New Zealand, more than 95% of senior schools use EP and a further 2,000+ schools in Australia.



The award was hotly contested, however, in a unanimous decision, the judges saw that Education Perfect demonstrated a sound international growth strategy, encompassing significant technological capabilities.



“We are so proud to be taking Kiwi technology out to the world,” said EP’s CEO, Alex Burke.



“This award is a fantastic recognition for the team in Otago that have helped build this amazing business.



“It has been exciting to see technology built in New Zealand hit the global stage where we have schools using our platform in over 80 countries, as far and wide as China, USA, UK, Vietnam, Qatar and Bermuda,” he said.



Burke also spoke of EP’s finalist nomination in the ‘Excellence in Manufacturing & Technology Award’.



“EP’s innovations in the field of edtech have been significant throughout 2020, spurred by needs stemming from COVID-19 school closures and the wider use of learning from home technologies.



“This award nomination and the International Business Award win were well-earned by the entire team that worked tirelessly to support customers during unprecedented times,” said Burke.



About EP:

Education Perfect (EP) is a leading digital platform, enabling transformative online teaching and learning experiences to power the 21st century classroom. EP supports the engagement of students in online learning, provides effective assessment during the learning online process, and enables the collection and analysis of student feedback. With offices in Australia, NZ, and Singapore, and over 1.2 million students through over 4,000 schools, in 80+ countries globally, EP’s integrated smart technology enhances teaching and learning through curriculum-based content delivery and a ‘learner centred’ approach, improving learning outcomes and creating lifelong learners – for School, for the Home and for Work.

Media Release on 18 November 2020

Media Contact

Alana Fisher-Chejoski, The Big Smoke

Email: alana.fisherchejoski@thebigsmoke.com.au

Phone: 0414 757 390

Website: www.thebigsmoke.com.au