Edtech leader Education Perfect names Loucas Gatzoulis as new CTO

Education perfect (EP) is excited to announce that Loucas Gatzoulis has been named as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer.



With more than two decades’ worth of experience in technology roles across the globe, Loucas has accrued tremendous experience leading product development from concept through to validation, design and architecture to implementation and delivery.



He has worked with a diverse range of companies, from early-stage start-ups to large corporates.



Mr Gatzoulis was previously the Chief Technology and Product Officer of Pureprofile, a data and insights company. It was here that he built a great team which developed world-class technology allowing this relatively small Australian company to compete – and win – against some of the global giants in the market research industry.



“EdTech has always been very high on my list of interests, and this has only grown in recent years. I see massive potential in this space, and EP is the right company to join for this journey.”



“Innovative technology at its core has always enabled a competitive advantage,” he said.



EP’s CEO Alex Burke said that Loucas was an ideal fit for the role, given his hands on approach, his good problem solving attitude, obvious empathy, which when coupled with his good technical knowhow made him the ideal candidate.



“After a long search, we’re delighted to bring Loucas on board,” he said.



“He is a fantastic culture fit for the business, and brings with him some amazing experience that will help support the next steps on our global journey.”



With a daughter attending Year 7, and several family members working in education, Loucas said there were several additional factors contributing to his decision to become part of the team.



“This allows me to work on something great for the education community, and society in general.



“EP looks like the perfect place to leverage my long experience in building large-scale cloud-native platforms.



“My objective has always been to build empowered teams, always curious for the new, and brave to tackle any problem.



“I want to help the EP team collectively, and individually, to maximise their potential.”



To find out more, visit epforlearning.com

Media Release on 1 July 2020

