Education Perfect announces $10,000 ‘EP Studio’ competition for teachers

Teachers are always looking for new ways to deliver their curriculum; ways that better engage students; to deliver content more effectively or with greater efficiency. Some teachers have limited resources, or have limited access to colleagues in other schools who may be teaching the same content, in different ways. EP Studio provides a platform for teachers to share their curriculum content and lesson plans – and EP wants to enable teachers and make it easier for all teachers, globally, to access this content.



By entering, schools look to win a $10,000 tech package, with teachers winning up to $1000 in vouchers.



The process for teachers to enter is:



1. Register at epforschool.com/studio-competition

2. Create a Smart Lesson on EP

3. Share the lesson through the EP platform

4. Share the lesson name on social media using #epstudio

EP Studio is one of EP’s many platforms, allowing teachers to create a wide variety of resources using EP’s intuitive authoring tools. Teachers can then share these with colleagues, no matter where they are in the world.



Hamish Arthur, a teacher at NZ’s Gisborne Boys’ High School, very quickly progressed from using content built by other teachers and EP, to creating his own when he started using EP through the lockdown period.



“We began using… pre-existing tasks and we have now moved on to creating our own content within the department and using the EP platform to deliver and monitor work for our students. We are developing a variety of mixed media, short and long answer questions to engage students.”



CEO of EP Alex Burke said the competition was a chance for teachers to share their lessons with colleagues on a global stage.



“We know that teachers are always looking for new ways to engage and inspire their students, and are always keen to find innovative ways to do it,” he said.



“EP Studio is going to give teachers the ideal forum for this exchange of ideas, and the contest is the best way to encourage participation from teachers in schools around the world.”



Both schools and teachers are set to benefit from the competition, with the entrant judged the winner having a $10,000 tech package awarded to their school, plus a $1000 voucher for the teacher.



Second prize is a $5000 tech package, plus $500 voucher, and a $2500 tech package and $250 voucher for the third placed entrant.



The winning entrants will be decided by EP staff, based on the responses from other teachers on social media, student usage and engagement, and lesson quality.



With multiple entries welcomed from participating teachers, this gives educators the chance to share their expertise in creating enriching learning experiences for students.



The competition closes 18 September, with winners announced shortly after.

Media Release on 21 July 2020

Media Contact

Annie de Merindol, Education Perfect

Email: annie.demerindol@thebigsmoke.com.au

Phone: +61 414 757 390

Website: https://epforschool.com/en/