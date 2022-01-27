Giftbox Raise Over $17,000 For I Am Hope Charity

Online gift retailer Giftbox Boutique has raised $17,864 for the I Am Hope charity through their pre-Christmas donation drive. Every year leading into the Christmas period, Giftbox Boutique runs their red ribbon campaign.



The red ribbon campaign offers customers the option to replace the standard black ribbon with a festive red ribbon for an additional $1. Giftbox Boutique then matches all these donations resulting in a $2 donation for every gift box that leaves their depot with a red ribbon.



This year the company set a goal to make this red ribbon appeal their most successful to date. They managed to blow last years’ donation out of the water, doubling their collection from 2020.



The 2020 red ribbon appeal saw an impressive $8,804 raised for the SPCA.



“We are over the moon with the results of our 2021 red ribbon appeal”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “Being able to double our donation from last year is a real testament to our supportive customer base”.



The 2021 red ribbon appeal varied slightly from past appeals. In the past, the company left it up to their Facebook followers to vote on the chosen charity for that year.



“We were a little worried that removing the voting aspect could hurt our chances of raising a large sum. After such a testing year, we wanted to contribute to a charity that contributed to supporting Kiwis with their mental health. I am Hope was the perfect fit”.



“We are so happy that our lovely customers felt the same way and really threw their support behind it”.



The next ribbon appeal from Giftbox Boutique will commence in the lead up to Mother’s Day and will be available on the purchase of all Mother’s Day Gifts.

Media Release on 27 January 2022

Media Contact

Giftbox Boutique

hello@giftboxboutique.co.nz

0800 443 826

https://www.giftboxboutique.co.nz/