Gifts fit for Royalty – Online Luxury Gift Marketplace Launches in New Zealand

(PR.co.nz) Gifts Less Ordinary, a luxury online marketplace offering unique and personalised gifts which has been making its mark in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, officially launches in New Zealand today.

More than just another online gift shop, Gifts Less Ordinary has managed to artfully curate, and fuse together, the best of British with the inimitable oriental charm of Asia. Brands stocked on the site include:

· My 1st Years, a British brand whose products hit the headlines earlier this year when Prince George was spotted wearing one of their personalised dressing gowns whilst meeting President Obama.

· Merci Maman, a UK brand with French roots, whose personalised Duchess Necklace is worn by HRH, the Duchess of Cambridge, engraved with Prince George’s name.

· Halcyon Days, a UK historical brand, whose enamel bangles and trinket boxes are favoured by celebrities and Royalty alike. Halcyon Days is also one of only fourteen companies in the world to hold all three triple Royal Warrants.

Amy Read, Founder of Gifts Less Ordinary says: “We’ve seen such great success in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, that it’s only natural to take things further and launch these amazing brands in New Zealand.”

What sets Gifts Less Ordinary apart is their curation of the most unique brands with the highest quality products, for those who are in search of gifts that will be treasured, and definitely won’t be re-gifted. Taking gifting to a whole new level with ultra personalisation services – from picking the metals and gems of your necklace, through to a monogram initial on a wine bottle topper. Gifts Less Ordinary are also particular about ensuring there are no unwelcome surprises at check out — the price advertised is the price you pay.

Whether you are shopping for the man that has everything, a colleague moving to new pastures or your newborn nephew with an incredibly hipster name, Gifts Less Ordinary is packed with inspirational ideas to help you choose that perfect gift.

For further information, please visit: giftslessordinary.com/nz

Media Release on 17 February 2017 by Gifts Less Ordinary

Media Contact:

Tara Loomis / Amy Read

tara@giftslessordinary.com

+65 6407 7307