GoShift to Simplify Building Consents Process

(PR.co.nz) Feilding based “Master Business Systems” has won an online building consent service contract. GoShift is an initiative involving more than 20 councils, from Western Bay of Plenty to Nelson, which aims to make the building consents process simpler and faster. The councils involved are already using the new GoShift building consents application forms and the online service is the next stage in the initiative.The online service will allow applicants to submit their building consent, and consent-related, applications via an online portal.

Ross McCarthy, GoShift’s Strategic and Engagement Manager, says making applications online will be quicker and easier for customers.

“It also means that customers will be able to easily track the progress of their application and see when more information is needed,” he says.

In the future, processing and inspection checklists will also be standardised and there will be a single, best practice quality management system.

Mr McCarthy says it’s exciting to have GoCouncil on board.

The online service will be piloted with nine councils of varying sizes over the next few months before it is rolled out to other GoShift councils.

GoCouncil, a partnership between “Master Business Systems” (MBS) the developers of the market leading “GoGet” product and “Nuwave” the Business portal specialists were one of 9 companies who bid for the opportunity to provide the online service.

David Webb, the MBS Customer and Business Development Manager said, “We are really excited to have been awarded the GoShift online service contract and for the opportunity to be involved with the GoShift initiative.

“We have made a long-term commitment to the GoShift initiative and firmly believe that the online service has the ability to provide greater efficiency, consistency across councils and will deliver better outcomes for the customer and council.”

Mr Webb says with our 20+ years of experience working with council building departments we understand the industry is on a transformation journey to a digital workplace, we are privileged to be a part of the journey.

Media Release 22 March 2017.