Gough Cat Committed To Forestry Industry

(PR.co.nz) Gough Cat’s United States supplier Caterpillar announced yesterday that it has entered into a preliminary agreement with Weiler, Inc. to sell the Cat purpose-built forestry business, except for forestry excavators.

The sale is subject to negotiation of a final agreement, the closing of which is expected by early 2019.

Gough Cat remains strongly committed to supporting its forestry customers and the forestry industry, says Gough Cat Executive General Manager Chris Heaton.

Caterpillar will continue to provide forestry excavators designed for log loading, processing and other forestry applications, in addition to supplying core Caterpillar equipment to the forestry industry. Weiler will design and manufacture purpose-built forestry products.

“The sale of the purpose-built forestry business enables Caterpillar and Weiler to serve the complete forestry industry, while Gough Cat will continue to provide customers with the same outstanding sales and service support they’ve come to expect,” says Chris Heaton.

The proposed sale includes the purpose-built forestry product line consisting of wheel skidders, track feller bunchers, wheel feller bunchers, knuckleboom loaders, and related operational facilities.

Founded in 2000, Weiler has a long-standing history of successfully manufacturing purpose-built equipment distributed through the Cat dealer network and currently produces an extensive portfolio of products.

“Weiler has a proven track record of working with Cat dealers like Gough Cat all over the world to respond rapidly to customers with specialised product needs.

“We are confident this provides a strong foundation to successfully serve our customers in the purpose-built forestry segment,” says Chris Heaton.

Media Release 31 August 2018.