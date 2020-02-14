(PR.co.nz)

The Annual Government Digital Transformation NZ Summit returns this year to the Sky Stadium in Wellington from 19-21 May. International speakers are renowned at this premier event, but in 2020, amongst a line up of 60 leading speakers, welcomes INTERNATIONAL KEYNOTE and FIRST TIME VISITING NEW ZEALAND John Millons, Head of Policy & Co-Founder, The Canadian Digital Service.

The Canadian Digital Service was established in 2017 to help kick-start the Government of Canada’s adoption of modern delivery methods and technology in serving over 37 million Canadians. For the FIRST TIME, Mr Millon will be sharing lessons with the New Zealand public sector in his keynote address ‘The Art of the Possible – Building the Foundation to Scale Modern Delivery in Canada’ which will cover the journey of Canada’s federal government setting up its first digital services team, their successes and challenges, and how they have built the foundations for scale; from policy to delivery and everything in between.

More than 250 digital, data, IT, technology and service delivery leaders from across all levels of New Zealand’s public services will attend this summit with the aim to better enable digital public services and engagement.

Part of Techweek NZ’s 2020 program of events, the summit features 60 speakers representing 40 Government organisations; making it the biggest, most comprehensive government digital transformation summit to take place in New Zealand in 2020.

As part of the stellar speaker line up is RECENTLY APPOINTED, Deputy Government Chief Digital Officer & Deputy Chief Executive Digital Public Service, The Department of Internal Affairs, Ann-Marie Cavanagh. Ms Cavanagh leads the creation of the strategy for a Digital Public Service, delivery of the government’s digital strategy, developing and managing IT capability across government and will be speaking on the digital public service agenda.

Lisa Casagranda, Director, Better For Business at the Ministry Of Business, Innovation And Employment (MBIE) will also present along with Philippa Day, Director, Business Connect at MBIE. The Better for Business program is one of the MOST SIGNIFICANT CROSS-AGENCY INITIATIVES underway which identifies and develops easier and smarter ways for business and government to interact.

With AI and Automation also high on the NZ government agenda, Jevon McSkimming, Assistant Commissioner: Service at New Zealand Police will be showcasing unique and WORLD LEADING ADOPTION of AI technologies how they are putting a human face on AI, which will better enable officers, optimise service delivery and significantly improve public engagement.

With the growing importance of data strategy and usage within Government, in addition to the focus on digital enablement, the summit includes a full day dedicated to data innovations. Sessions from Ministry of Social Development, Stats NZ, Auckland Council Te Mana Raraunga, The Maori Data Sovereignty Network, NZ Transport Agency Payments NZ, InternetNZ and more will explore the new approaches to optimising the management of complex data landscapes, improving data insights, plus open data, open platforms, data sharing, and API’s from every angle. Brad Court, Project Director at Aventedge says “It’s time to think differently about Government digital ecosystem strategy in an increasingly open and integrated environment. The summit has been designed for showcasing how Government organisations are using open APIs as a facilitator of digital transformation and looking at how shared data is helping enable more personalised citizen engagement and improved inter-agency collaboration on digitally-enabled product and service innovation.”

Leading innovators Optic Digital (formerly Comsmart), Mimecast, Storagecraft, Theta, Engage Squared, Squiz, NSL, Qrious, ActiveVision, Stellar, Digital Island, Olympic Software, Desktop Imaging AND MORE will be onsite at the summit showcasing latest technologies and solutions.

The 4th annual Government Digital Transformation NZ Summit is hosted by Aventedge. 19-21 May 2020, Sky Stadium, Wellington. We facilitate opportunity through designing and bringing to life community-focused events to inspire positive change.

