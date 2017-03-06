Hamilton Locals Opportunity to Perform in China

(PR.co.nz) Hamilton City Council is calling on local groups of dancers, singers and musicians, to perform on a global stage – as part of the Chengdu International Sister Cities Youth Music Festival in China.

The festival, from 26 July to 1 August, aims to promote cultural and art exchanges between Chengdu and its sister cities. Hamilton became a sister city with Chengdu in 2015 after signing a memorandum of understanding in 2014.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to invite local artists and musicians to showcase their talent on an international stage. We have a strong sister city relationship with Chengdu and value being able to promote our local talent,” says Justine Allen, Manager Civic and International Events.

Only one lucky group will be chosen to perform at the festival. The group will receive generous hospitality from the Chengdu Municipal Government including complimentary accommodation, meals and transportation.

“We welcome Expressions of Interest from groups that include up to 15 people aged from 15 to 44. They must also have valid passports and the ability to pay for their return airfares between New Zealand and Chengdu,” says Ms Allen.

Last year nearly 500 young musicians, singers and dancers from 19 countries performed at the festival which has a reputation to delight audiences.

Expressions of Interest must be received by 5pm on Friday 31 March 2017. There is specific selection criteria so please read the information at hamilton.govt.nz/chengdufestival17