(PR.co.nz)

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Morbidity and premature death from cancer results in healthcare spending and lost productivity. The economic burden of cancer is substantial in all countries and this can be reduced by prevention, early detection and innovating more cost-effective and effective cancer treatments. In US 2017 estimated cancer healthcare cost was approximately US$161.2 billion similarly in EU, the estimated cancer healthcare was Euro 57.3 billion

Lung cancer is the most common malignancy and the leading cause of cancer death globally. Lung cancer incidence and mortality are highest among socioeconomically deprived individuals. There were 2 million new cases in 2018 and lung cancer is the most common cancer occurring in men and third most commonly occurring cancer in women.

The leading preventable cause of cancer worldwide is the use of tobacco. It is estimated that 1.3 billion people use tobacco products worldwide and most of them smoke cigarettes. Several other uses of tobacco products include pipes, cigars, snuff, chewing tobacco.

Other established causes of lung cancer are environmental exposures to environmental carcinogens such as asbestos, crystalline silica, radon, heavy metals, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

A history of previous lung disease such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, bronchitis, and emphysema are associated with an increased risk of lung cancer.

According to the world cancer research fund report on diet nutrition, physical activity and lung cancer published in 2017 and revised in 2018:

Findings on lung cancer

There is strong evidence that:

• Drinking water containing arsenic INCREASES the risk of lung cancer

• In current and former smokers, taking high-dose beta-carotene supplements INCREASES the risk of lung cancer

There is some evidence that

• Consuming red meat, processed meat and alcoholic drinks might increase the risk of lung cancer

• In current smokers and former smokers, consuming vegetables and fruit might decrease the risk of lung cancer

• Consuming foods containing retinol, beta-carotene or carotenoids might decrease the risk of lung cancer

• In current smokers, consuming foods containing vitamin C might decrease the risk of lung cancer

• In people who have never smoked, consuming foods containing isoflavones (constituent of plants with oestrogen-like properties) might decrease the risk of lung cancer

• Being physically active might decrease the risk of lung cancer

Cancer prevention recommendations

• Be a healthy weight

• Be physically active

• Eat a rich diet in wholegrains, vegetables, fruits, and beans

• Limit consumptions of processed foods high in fat, starches, and sugars

• Limit consumption of red and processed meat

• Limit consumptions of sugary drinks

• Limit consumption of alcohol

• Not smoking and avoiding exposure to tobacco and excess sun are also important in reducing cancer risk

Media Release 28 November 2020.