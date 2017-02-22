Manaaki Condiments Launch in Blenheim

(PR.co.nz) Manaaki, a range of preserves and condiments made by Omaka Marae, are now available for sale from two retailers in Blenheim. From today BV Gourmet and The Burleigh have taken on the uniquely Māori products for sale in their stores. A store tasting will be held at BV Gourmet this Saturday 25 February from 9am onwards.

Manaaki uses traditional Māori herbs and heirloom kamokamo, blending tradition with contemporary recipes and flavour combinations.

Three flavours Kawakawa jelly, Horopito & Lemon Sauce, and Kamokamo pickle make up the range of the new social enterprise.

“The product has had a fantastic response so far, and we are stoked to have it represented in the first two stores”, says sales and marketing manager Sigrun Steinhagen“. We look forward to demonstrate how versatile Manaaki is, and how easy it is to use it in everyday meal ideas and especially for entertaining at Saturday’s tasting at BV Gourmet.

The name “Manaaki” is inspired by Manaakitanga. It means hospitality, kindness, generosity, support – the process of showing respect, generosity and care for others. It is what generations have been taught by the kaumatua (elders) and in particular the matriarchs of the marae.

Manaaki is a social enterprise developed through the desire for Omaka Marae to remain self sustaining, and therefore self determining, and to bring a bit of Maori culture in a jar to kiwi homes around the country.

“We also had a dream to preserve the skill of preserving (no pun intended) and to educate our whānau about rongoa maori (natural medicinal remedies). We want to promote healthy lifestyles by sharing healthy natural kai, and create an opportunity for whānau to acquire the skills needed to produce, market and sell products” says Omaka Marae manager Mr Kiley Nepia.

