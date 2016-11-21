MindKits Partnership with HoneyPoint3D for Online 3D Printing Education

(PR.co.nz) HoneyPoint3D, a cad file service and 3D printing education company based in the US, and PrintLab, a global distributor of 3D printing products, have signed a reseller partnership to distribute HoneyPoint3D award winning online courses in over 20 countries including New Zealand.

Following amazing success in the US, HoneyPoint3D’s online courses will now be made available and distributed on the PrintLab platform, along with other top brand names such as 3DPrinterOS and Innofil3D. PrintLab is a global distributor in over 20 countries and manages a growing network of partners that sell directly to individuals, organizations, school, government and businesses. At first the courses will be offered in English and later in native languages.

Cofounder of HoneyPoint3D, Liza Wallach Kloski, said, “The collaboration with PrintLab, who have an online platform dedicated to 3D printing in education, is focused on assisting teachers and students to maximise the potential of 3D printing in the classroom. We are thrilled to become part of their growing offering and supply quality courses to their customers as part of our global strategy to move into the international 3D printing educational market.”

Jason Yeung, Business Development Manager at PrintLab says, “We and our international network are very excited about our collaboration with HoneyPoint3D. CAD modelling is an integral part of the 3D printing process, and with the current growth of 3D printing in various industries, solutions like HoneyPoint3D online courses are very important and necessary in supporting the next generation of engineers and designers”.

HoneyPoint3D, is a CAD file creation company through 3D business services and education. They have taught over 7000 students and have hundreds of rapid prototyping clients across the USA market. Their award winning online courses are based on Autodesk’s Fusion360, Meshmixer, as well as, general subject matter of 3D printing, 3D CAD and 3D Scanning.

MindKits is the official PrintLab partner in New Zealand, who will be promoting and supporting HoneyPoint3D products in an effort to accelerate the growth of 3D printing in education. The HoneyPoint3D online courses are now available to purchase locally in New Zealand. For more information, visit https://www.mindkits.co.nz/courses.aspx