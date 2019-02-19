Ministry of Hair Performs Formaldehyde-Free Cezanne Keratin Treatments in Auckland

(PR.co.nz) While many keratin treatments rely on toxic ingredients, such as formaldehyde, to achieve the desired results, Ministry of Hair chooses to work with more natural substances for a safer and healthier outcome.

Ministry of Hair’s salon uses Cezanne products for effective hair treatments in their central Auckland salon. Free from formaldehyde and other damaging chemicals that can affect your overall wellbeing in the long term, these keratin treatments are ideal for those that don’t wish to put themselves through other questionable processes. With Cezanne treatments, all the positives of a keratin treatment are possible without exposing yourself to damaging chemicals.

Keratin, a protein that occurs naturally in hair, is incorporated in a treatment designed to smooth, de-frizz and protect hair for months. The treatments are suitable for all hair types and are known for their ability to completely restore damaged hair. It is because of this that keratin is fast becoming the preferred hair treatment for many around the world.

Cezanne products are packed full of nutrients to really nourish hair as it goes through the process. Vitamins C, E, B3, B6 are used to strengthen and protect hair from the root through the entire strand. Cezanne Keratin Treatments also contain sugar cane, lemon, apple, and green tea extracts.

With Ministry of Hair’s monthly specials, keratin treatments are now available at the starting rate of $250, an affordable option for anyone seeking luxury hair treatments in Auckland.

Ministry of Hair invites anybody interested in finding out more or booking a keratin treatment to get in touch with them online today. You can learn more about them at https://ministryofhair.co.nz/ where you can make bookings, see full details on their hair services, and find contact information.

