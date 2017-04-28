Win with Mossop’s to celebrate 70 years!

(PR.co.nz) Mossop’s Honey celebrate 70 years this autumn and are doing so in style with a luxurious win opportunity for one of its lucky customers. Buy any Mossop’s or Natruél product, and visit www.mossops.co.nz before the end of July to find out how to win a 2 night luxury island escape for two to Waiheke Island, valued at $6,500!

“We’re excited to be able to share our 70th anniversary celebrations with our loyal customers,” said Venita Fabbro, National Sales and Marketing Coordinator. “The prize includes a scenic helicopter flight with Heletranz, accommodation in a luxurious suite at Merino Ridge, 3 course à la carte dinner at Mudbrick Vineyard and more, head online to www.mossops.co.nz to find out what you could buy from our range of wonderful honey and skincare products to enter.”

Mossop’s Honey, a family business grown over 70 years, has current family owners, Wendy and Neil proud to see their own family taking over as the third generation. Sons Ryan and Duane employed in the business, and youngest son Joshua working alongside the business with his own bee operation, Beelieve Enterprises. Their daughter Charity has also been closely involved in the business over the years.

Wendy says their focus on providing a consistently high quality product, with minimal processing to keep the natural flavours and goodness of the honeys has earned them many dedicated customers in New Zealand and around the world.

Meantime the innovative couple are looking forward to the forthcoming launch of another honey based product for winter, a specially developed cough elixir to help ease the usual winter colds thanks to Manuka’s now well-known special properties.

“We feel we have been very blessed to work where we are, in the business we are in and to have our family close and involved, with plenty of challenges and opportunities for all of us to be involved in,” says Wendy.

