New Educational Tools for Beekeepers

Ecrotek, New Zealand’s largest beekeeping supply company, has developed new education tools for beekeepers. With hive numbers growing from 300,000 to over 1 million, the beekeeping industry has seen significant expansion over the past 10 years.



Many beekeepers now have less than 5 years’ experience. Although not a given, lower experience levels can be detrimental to the industry, resulting in higher rates of disease and starvation, lower honey yields and decreased operational efficiency.



In order to address this issue, Ecrotek, in partnership with Dr Mark Goodwin, a world-leading beekeeping scientist and Sarah Cross a Plant and Food Research Associate have produced a new book, Best Practice Beekeeping, that covers the ‘should’ and ‘should nots’ of beekeeping in a simple easy to read format.



Together with the assistance Andrew Stratford, an experienced commercial beekeeper, Mark and Sarah have produced an online series containing over 100 beekeeping videos on all aspects of beekeeping.



It is expected that these resources will assist the industry through better disease management, increased honey production and improved operational efficiency. The Best Practice Beekeeping Book and Online Videos have just launched and are available to view online at www.bestpracticebeekeeping.co.nz

Media Release on 26 June 2020

