New home use packs of New Zealand’s own native bush pepper now available from Forest Gourmet

(PR.co.nz) In a country blessed with producing great food – why don’t New Zealanders make better use native flavours to enhance them?

Forest Gourmet now makes it easier for home cooks to add a distinctly New Zealand flavour to their meals with the launch of their home use packs of dried Horopito – New Zealand’s very own native bush pepper.

Equally used as a spice, or alternative to normal pepper, horopito has a delicious peppery taste to it.

You can simply add this unique Kiwi flavour to a meal by substituting use of horopito anytime you might have used black pepper. Or you can get more creative in your meal by treating it as an extra spice in your own herb or spice combinations.

Horopito is a New Zealand native shrub, which is also known as the native pepper tree. growing throughout much of New Zealand. It is a slow growing plant, so currently Forest Gourmet’s dried Horopito is harvested by hand picking leaves from natural bush just outside a national park. The leaves are then dried, crushed to create fine flakes, and packaged ready for use.

Though not practical to be certified organic, they are wild harvested and natural.

All New Zealanders can now get ready to use dried Horopito direct from the Forest Gourmet website – http://www.forestgourmet.com.

Standard home use size pouches container 12g of 100% dried wild Horopito, and are $10.95. There is also a larger sized 100g pouch for $49.95. (Prices accurate as of February 2019).

Forest Gourmet is a New Zealand based food brand aiming to link good food with a better life. Not just aiding enjoyment of delicious food through great flavours, but also practical ethos and how to help our environment. That ethos was put in place even before the first product was created. Forest Gourmet donates 10% of profits to help the planting of more trees.

