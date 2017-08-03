New Office for Ulti Group

(PR.co.nz) Ulti Group has settled into the new premises at 8 Distribution Lane, Sockburn after moving from Wigram in May 2017.

The move was necessary to keep up with growth from a single employee, local Ben Suckling, to seven local employees, plus full-service network across all South Island over the last seven years.

“The reception of our products and staff within the Christchurch community has really contributed to this growth.” says Ben. “We are looking to add more staff in the coming year including an office administrator and several installer technicians”

During August we invite past and present clients to our offices as well as any interested members of the community. Simply call our local office on 03 343 0011 and Ben, Amadeus McKissock or Andrew Kennedy will be on hand to welcome you.

