New Vapers on the rise – Caktus Vape

“We saw a 35% jump in order volume during Alert level 4 & 3 with tobacco e-liquid and beginner pod kits being the largest contributor to these sales. Our data tells us that many smokers are transitioning to vaping at a time when money is tight,” says Jo Einarsson, Director of Caktus Vape – one of New Zealand’s largest online vape retailers.



The rising costs of cigarettes in New Zealand has seen the vape industry take-off, Caktus Vape being an online-only retailer can offer customers a quick & easy buying process and prices online that are hard to beat in stores.



“Our business has always been geared to online first, during the lock-down we were able to reach a wider customer base seeking vape products online as traditional brick & mortar stores were not able to open,” he says.



Mr Einarsson says one of the key parts to getting online e-commerce right is fast dispatch and just as fast delivery.



“We were able to maintain our same day dispatch and even with the expected delays, the majority of our customers saw a delivery in 1-3 Business Days. Covid-19 has demonstrated how important our courier network is. During the lockdown, our business and customers relied on the services New Zealand Post provides,”



Funding of $130 million from Budget 2020 will allow New Zealand Post to maintain service levels as it positions itself for the future. E-commerce will be a huge factor in their success as online sales continue to grow post-lock-down.



Caktus Vape continues to see steady sales moving into Alert Level 2, “We pride ourselves on providing easily accessible information on our website for anyone new to vaping” says Jo Einarsson.



NZ caktusvape.co.nz

AU caktusvape.com

Media Release on 15 May 2020

Media Contact

Steven Gibbs, Caktus Vape

Email: admin@vaportrade.co.nz

Phone: 02041001298

Website: https://caktusvape.co.nz/