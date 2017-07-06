Numadi to Assist with Hospitality Shortage

(PR.co.nz) Numadi work and travel has recently formed a partnership with Europe based Algoos work and travel , who assist quality hospitality students and graduates from around the world in finding employment in other countries for a working holiday.

Up until now, Algoos has not had a partner in New Zealand, but the amount of requests from applicants to visit and work here made the decision easy. Says Numadi consultant Matt Douch

The timing couldn’t be better either, with the hospitality industry requiring more staff, and a number of hospitality positions are listed on the skills shortage list with Immigration New Zealand.

The majority of applicants are from Germany, Italy, Greece, Spain and across South America, who are looking to come to New Zealand for a period of 6 – 12 months, with some shorter term applicants also. Their courses and experience vary but generally cover the full spectrum. We have students or recently graduated cooks, guides , front of house specialists , hotel managers, guides, instructors and more.

The positions do not not need to reflect their studies, as most of the applicants just want the chance to experience life in another country, and gain experience in hospitality in general.

Many of the applicants are interested in cleaning, waiting , receptionist work and of course specialist roles relative to their studies.

Some of the applicants may be interested in internship or volunteer type roles, but the majority want to work, so there is no need to be making formal assessments or meeting university requirements with their employment.

Numadi takes care of assisting the applicants with choosing a location most suitable for them and their lifestyle , finding employment, arranging visas, bank accounts and an IRD number, and ensuring they are fit and capable of working in New Zealand.

We ensure all the applicants are thoroughly screened, including a police check in their country, and have a proven work ethic and personality suited to New Zealand. We also ensure all the aplicants have a good level of english, and we are here for them throughout their stay if they need any support, Matt says..

Numadi are currently seeking more roles in the hospitality industry for these applicants. If you have positions available now or in the future, get in touch via email info@numadi.com .

Numadi is a work and travel agency, based in Auckland, New Zealand with partners around the world. They offer both inbound opportunities to foreigners including hospitality, agriculture , Au Pair programs amongst others, and outbound opportunities to young New Zealanders wishing to head abroad. www.numadi.com.

