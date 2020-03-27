NZ Company Finalist in Prestigious Australasian Packaging Awards

Finalists were announced this week for the PIDA Australasian Packaging Awards and Kahuku Natural producing plant based natural soaps and cleaners in a world first stainless steel packaging with Swap a Bottle system for refills was one of two finalists in the Health, Beauty & Wellbeing Section.

A small family owned company manufacturing it’s product in Auckland has created unique industry first packaging in stainless steel point of use bottles, and refill from home bottles. The company operates a Swap a Bottle system whereby all bottles return to Kahuku Natural for sterilising and reuse. They aim to divert more than 20,000 point of use bottles from landfill in the first year of operating this system.

In addition Kahuku Natural stocks refilleries around the country with bulk refill stations also using stainless steel kegs which are then returned by the stockist for sterilising and reuse.

Kahuku Natural has been operating this bulk system for just over one year now and the consumer based system since October last year.

The awards are judged on sustainable packaging design considerations and how they meet 2025 National Packaging Targets. A win would see Kahuku Natural automatically entered in the WorldStar Packaging Awards.

