NZ Limited Licence launches new website, for even faster processing

With “non-contact” offices in Auckland and Christchurch, NZLL works with district courts in every region of New Zealand and provides all application documents including affidavits, draft court orders, and supporting documentation for applicants.



NZLL’s freshly redesigned site includes an online application form that allows clients to begin the process without requiring payment. Next comes a same-day phone consultation, usually within two hours, to discuss the particulars of their case.



“We’re pleased to announce our new web portal, which makes it even easier for people to apply for their limited driver licence,” says operations manager Amy Cambridge. “Time is of the essence for most, if not all, of our clients, and our goal is always to make the process as painless as possible. We feel that what sets NZ Limited Licence apart is how service-oriented we are with a 100 percent success rate so far our new website allows us to serve our customers even more effectively.”



In most cases, NZLL can turn district court documents around in four hours allowing applicant’s to file them at their court shortly after that, and to get back on the road and back to work sooner than ever before.



“With our efficient online processing, clients don’t need to come into our office,” says Cambridge, noting the benefits for social distancing. “We take care of everything through our web portal, saving our clients valuable time and unnecessary legal fees. We’ve already had an amazing response and look forward to helping even more New Zealanders be successful applicants.”



Our new web portal is open 24 hours so applicants can start their application at any time.



Media Release on 16 November 2020

Media Contact

Amy Cambridge, New Zealand Limited Licence

Email: apply@nzlimitedlicence.co.nz

Phone: 0800437005

Website: https://www.nzlimitedlicence.co.nz/