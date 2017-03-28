Outstanding Results from NZ Special Olympics Team

(PR.co.nz) Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman and Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner say the New Zealand Special Olympics team should be extremely proud of its outstanding results at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Graz, Austria.

“The 13 athletes who competed in last week’s games have returned to New Zealand today with 18 medals,” says Dr Coleman.

“What’s even more impressive is that all members of the team have achieved personal best results.”

New Zealand’s athletes were competing alongside 2600 athletes from over 105 countries, and athletes are only allowed to enter two events each.

“The Special Olympics are a chance for us to get behind our athletes and to show the extraordinary things disabled people can accomplish through their hard work and determination,” says Ms Wagner.

“I would like to acknowledge the team’s success, as well as the dedication and passion of their supporters.”

The Government invests $600,000 a year into Special Olympics New Zealand through Sport New Zealand to provide opportunities for intellectually disabled New Zealanders to participate in sport.

Media Release 28 March 2017.